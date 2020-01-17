Chicago flights halted; plane slides off Kansas City taxiway

The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights in and out of Chicago's O'Hare Airport for hours Friday night due to a sprawling winter storm, which forced the closure of schools

Winter_Weather_Illinois_72960 A pedestrian waits for a bus at a bus stop during a snow day in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Hundreds of flights were canceled as a winter storm hits the city during evening commute Friday, creating a sloppy rush hour. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Winter_Weather_Iowa_51472 Traffic was rerouted on the eastbound lane of Interstate 80 near Adel, Iowa, after a semi truck jackknifed and took up both lanes of the freeway on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. The accident was related to a winter storm, which dumped several inches of snow across much of central and northern Iowa. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP) Winter_Weather_Illinois_21853 Heavy traffic is seen on Eisenhower Expressway in Chicago, Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Hundreds of flights were canceled as a winter storm hits the city during evening commute Friday, creating a sloppy rush hour. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Wisconsin_Winter_Weather_17158 Jorge Hernandez, of Milwaukee, tries to cover his face from the cold while walking along West Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. While snow is expected Friday, breezy and cold conditions return on Sunday and Monday, with wind chills of minus 10 to minus 15 Fahrenheit across the region, according to the National Weather Service office in Sullivan. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) WINTRY_WEATHER_NORTHERN_NEW_ENGLAND_30125 Worley and Sonja Parton, of Hinsdale, N.H., shovel their driveway together after an early morning snowstorm on Thursday, Jan, 16, 2020. A snowstorm dumped more than a half-foot of heavy snow on parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont on Thursday, and it'll be followed by plunging temperatures and blustery winds. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Winter_Weather_Maine_50002 Ava Kramer, 9, helps her "Ninny," Ethel Hallock, shovel snow from their driveway along Pond Road in Lewiston, Maine, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. "Only good things fall down from heaven," said Hallock. "I like to come out and shovel in the morning," Hallock said. "The air is crisp, its quiet and it's beautiful. I love it," said Hallock. Kramer, a fourth grader at Montello Elementary School, had her third snow day of the school year Thursday. (Daryn Slover/Sun Journal via AP) ( 1 /6) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights in and out of Chicago’s O’Hare Airport for hours Friday night due to a sprawling winter storm, which forced the closure of schools, universities and government offices as it moved across large sections of the Midwest.

The FAA lifted the stop at 9:45 p.m., but by then hundreds of flights already were canceled Friday at at one of the nation’s busiest airports.

Earlier Friday, a plane slid off an icy taxiway at Kansas City International Airport. The Delta Air Lines flight was taxiing to be de-iced before flying to Detroit when the nosegear slipped off the taxiway, said Delta spokeswoman Martha Witt. There were no reports of injuries aboard the Airbus A319, which was carrying 123 passengers and a crew of six. Witt said the airline was trying to put passengers from Delta flight 1114 on other planes.

The airport was closed and numerous flights were canceled in the morning but flights resumed about noon. Most Friday flights from Nashville, Tennessee, were canceled, likely disrupting travel plans for fans of the Tennessee Titans flying into Kansas City for Sunday’s AFC championship game with the Chiefs, KCTV reported.

At 9 p.m., the Chicago Department of Aviation was reporting nearly 690 flights had been canceled at O’Hare, with 169 flights cancelled at Midway, the city’s other international airport. A winter weather advisory was issued for the Chicago area through early Saturday, with 2 to 5 inches of snow expected.

“If there is travel you don’t need to make, consider postponing it,’’ said meteorologist Ricky Castro.

Lambert lnternational Airport in St. Louis reported more than 130 flights canceled as of noon Friday and American Airlines suspended all flights to Missouri’s Columbia Regional Airport until noon Saturday.

The slippery conditions come after the National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories, saying the storm will create hazardous travel conditions from the Plains into the Northeast through the weekend. Snow is forecast over much of the Great Lakes, with a blizzard warning for parts of the Upper Midwest.

The winter weather advisory extended south into western Oklahoma and northern Arkansas, where freezing rain was expected Friday.

In South Dakota and Minnesota, dozens of schools canceled classes Friday ahead of snowfall expected during the day.

In Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly closed state offices in the Topeka area, urging people in a news release to “stay safe and warm, exercise caution and allow road crews to do their job.”

A storm that hit during the morning commute Friday coated the roads of Salt Lake City with up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) of snow. Advance warning allowed a delayed start for state government and some schools, which kept the number of crashes to a relatively low 75, police said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.