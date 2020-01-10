North Dakota man dies after being shot by tactical officers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man who allegedly told a neighbor he had a bomb and indicated he…

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man who allegedly told a neighbor he had a bomb and indicated he would harm anyone who tried to enter his condominium died after he was shot by tactical officers in an exchange of gunfire, police said.

Authorities identified the man on Friday as Cody Carnes, 30, of Bismarck.

Officers responded to the residence in Bismarck after getting a call from a neighbor about 10 p.m. Thursday. The neighbor reported noisy sawing and hammering coming from Carnes’ residence and said that Carnes stated that he had a bomb.

Two other calls were made earlier in the evening, including one from a caller who said Carnes stated he had weapons and would use them if anyone tried to enter his home. Another call came from a delivery employee who said Carnes displayed a handgun and said he had several more firearms.

West Dakota SWAT officers tried to get the man to surrender but he refused. Officers evacuated several neighbors.

Carnes told officers that he had numerous rounds of ammunition and had barricaded the door, police said. Authorities say they obtained an arrest warrant for terrorizing because of those statements.

Officers later heard a gunshot and about 10 minutes later saw Carnes in a second-floor window, where he began shooting. SWAT officers returned fire and when they were able to enter the residence safely found the man dead. No officers were injured.

Police had received a couple of calls from the residence in the last few weeks that “were non-criminal in nature,” Lt. Luke Gardiner said, as well as a call in 2016.

More than 20 officers from the SWAT team and Bismarck police responded to the scene, Gardiner said. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Gardiner referred all other questions, including how investigators knew the man was shot by police and didn’t kill himself, to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is handling the case.

Liz Brocker, spokeswoman for the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office and BCI, said her office does not comment or answer questions on ongoing investigations. Records relating to the case are exempt and will not be immediately provided, she said.

