Home » National News » Newspaper heiress, diplomat and…

Newspaper heiress, diplomat and philanthropist Anne Cox Chambers dies at 100, family says

The Associated Press

January 31, 2020, 7:27 AM

ATLANTA (AP) — Newspaper heiress, diplomat and philanthropist Anne Cox Chambers dies at 100, family says.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up