Police shooting in South Beach; Miami Beach officer stabbed

The Associated Press

January 11, 2020, 10:23 PM

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A shooting in Miami Beach’s tourist-filled South Beach neighborhood left a police officer injured with a stab wound and one other person hospitalized Saturday night.

Miami Beach police tweeted that the shooting occurred on Ocean Drive in the city’s famous Art Deco Historic District

Authorities later said the officer had been stabbed and was in stable condition.

Police said the other person was hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators did not say what prompted the shooting.

