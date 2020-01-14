Home » National News » MGM Resorts to sell…

MGM Resorts to sell MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip for $2.5 billion

The Associated Press

January 14, 2020, 9:14 AM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts to sell MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip for $2.5 billion.

