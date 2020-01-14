LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts to sell MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip for $2.5 billion.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
January 14, 2020, 9:14 AM
