NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for columnist who says Trump raped her in the 1990s seek sample of his DNA.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 30, 2020, 12:00 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for columnist who says Trump raped her in the 1990s seek sample of his DNA.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.