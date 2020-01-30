Home » National News » Lawyers for columnist who…

Lawyers for columnist who says Trump raped her in the 1990s seek sample of his DNA

The Associated Press

January 30, 2020, 12:00 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for columnist who says Trump raped her in the 1990s seek sample of his DNA.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

