NEW YORK (AP) — Jury selected in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial, setting stage for testimony to begin next week.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 17, 2020, 12:39 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Jury selected in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial, setting stage for testimony to begin next week.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.