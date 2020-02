The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — John Kapoor, founder of pharmaceutical company Insys, gets 5 1/2 years in prison for orchestrating opioid scheme.

BOSTON (AP) — John Kapoor, founder of pharmaceutical company Insys, gets 5 1/2 years in prison for orchestrating opioid scheme.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.