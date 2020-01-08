Home » National News » In wake of strikes,…

In wake of strikes, Trump announces new sanctions on Iran unless nation ‘changes its behavior’

The Associated Press

January 8, 2020, 11:35 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — In wake of strikes, Trump announces new sanctions on Iran unless nation ‘changes its behavior’.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Government News National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up