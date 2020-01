NEW YORK (AP) — GM Brodie Van Wagenen says New York Mets finalizing agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas…

NEW YORK (AP) — GM Brodie Van Wagenen says New York Mets finalizing agreement with quality control coach Luis Rojas to make him manager.

