Home » National News » Georgia executes man convicted…

Georgia executes man convicted of murder in the 1997 killings of his ex-wife and her boyfriend

The Associated Press

January 29, 2020, 9:15 PM

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia executes man convicted of murder in the 1997 killings of his ex-wife and her boyfriend.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up