Fireworks pop and confetti drops as throngs of revelers cheer the start of 2020 in New York City’s Times Square.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 1, 2020, 12:00 AM
Fireworks pop and confetti drops as throngs of revelers cheer the start of 2020 in New York City’s Times Square.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.