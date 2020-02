The Associated Press

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — Fire chief says 7 people missing, 7 hospitalized as Alabama dock fire destroys 35 vessels, most…

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) — Fire chief says 7 people missing, 7 hospitalized as Alabama dock fire destroys 35 vessels, most of them houseboats.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.