The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal court dismisses lawsuit by 21 young people who claimed U.S. government climate policy jeopardizes their…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal court dismisses lawsuit by 21 young people who claimed U.S. government climate policy jeopardizes their future.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.