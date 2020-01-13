Home » National News » Democrat Cory Booker ends…

Democrat Cory Booker ends his presidential bid after polling and fundraising struggles

The Associated Press

January 13, 2020, 11:00 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Cory Booker ends his presidential bid after polling and fundraising struggles.

