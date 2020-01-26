Delaware solar farm expands, will power nearly 1,000 homes

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — The expansion of a solar farm in Delaware will allow an electric cooperative to power 400…

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — The expansion of a solar farm in Delaware will allow an electric cooperative to power 400 more homes, bringing the total to nearly 1,000 homes.

The expansion of the Bruce A. Henry Solar Farm in Sussex County is a project of the Delaware Electric Cooperative and Constellation, which is part of Exelon, a Chicago-based energy company.

The Delaware State News reports that Constellation built the expansion, adding more than 10,000 solar panels over the past several months.

The co-op has agreed to purchase the energy produced at the site for a stable, competitive price over the next 25 years.

