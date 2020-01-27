SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California man arrested in decades-old killings of five of his children, all infants.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
January 27, 2020, 1:51 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California man arrested in decades-old killings of five of his children, all infants.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.