Barcelona replaces coach Ernesto Valverde with former Real Betis manager Quique Setién

The Associated Press

January 13, 2020, 5:20 PM

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona replaces coach Ernesto Valverde with former Real Betis manager Quique Setién.

