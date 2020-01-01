Seven shot at bar in West Virginia on New Year’s Day

News reports say at least five people were injured, some seriously, after being shot inside a bar early New Year's Day.

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Seven people were injured in a shooting at a bar in West Virginia early New Year’s Day, police said.

The shooting happened early Wednesday at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington, interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said in a news release.

The statement said several people were found shot inside and outside of the bar. Cornwell said initial information suggested the shooting involved a dispute between individuals.

No arrests have been made.

According to WOWK-TV, more than a dozen shell casings were found outside the bar and in a parking lot across the street. About 50 people were inside the bar when police arrived.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities did not specify the nature of their injuries.

“Any incident of this nature in the downtown or in any of our neighborhoods is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said in a statement. “We are waiting for law enforcement investigators to provide more complete information about this incident before we determine the next steps.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.