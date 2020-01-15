Home » National News » Army says soldier killed…

Army says soldier killed in parachute training in Arizona

The Associated Press

January 15, 2020, 9:19 AM

ELOY, Ariz. (AP) — A soldier was killed Tuesday in a routine freefall parachute training exercise in southern Arizona, an Army spokesman said Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Loren Bymer at the Army Special Operations Command at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, said no additional information would be released pending an investigation.

Freefalling is when parachutists jump from an aircraft and delay opening their parachutes.

Eloy is about 55 (90 kilometers) south of Phoenix.

