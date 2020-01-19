Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:19 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 19, 2020, 12:00 AM

In Texas and other states, voters face a variety of barriers

Homes burn after shooter kills 2 Honolulu officers

On the edge of America, census begins in a tiny Alaska town

Gun industry gathers amid slumping sales, rising tensions

Illegal crossings plunge as US extends policy across border

SpaceX launches, destroys rocket in astronaut escape test

A look at expected participants in Virginia gun rally

Couple together for nearly 65 years die on the same day

Thousands gather for Women’s March rallies across the US

ICE ups ante in standoff with NYC: ‘This is not a request’

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up