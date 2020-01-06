AP Top U.S. News at 10:39 p.m. EST

Weinstein’s reckoning: Trial looms 2 years after #MeToo wave Investigators say bus passed truck before wreck killing 5 Groups demand…

Weinstein’s reckoning: Trial looms 2 years after #MeToo wave

Investigators say bus passed truck before wreck killing 5

Groups demand answers after Iranians say they were detained

Foretold ‘uprising’ hits cash-starved Mississippi prisons

Unique sex-abuse suit filed against Boy Scouts in US capital

Homeland Security will share citizenship data with Census

Affidavit: Kidnap suspect pretended dead mom’s baby was hers

Police seek person who released bedbugs in Walmart store

Church offers little outreach to minority victims of priests

SpaceX launches 60 more satellites, trying to tone them down

