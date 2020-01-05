AP Top U.S. News at 6:42 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Church offers little outreach to minority victims of priests Gym class without the gym? With technology, it’s catching on Was…

Church offers little outreach to minority victims of priests Gym class without the gym? With technology, it’s catching on Was the drone attack on Iranian general an assassination? Police: Robber sexually assaulted hostage at Illinois bank Weinstein’s reckoning: Trial looms 2 years after #MeToo wave US sends veteran firefighters to battle Australia wildfires Protests across US condemn action in Iran and Iraq 1 of 2 escapees from troubled Mississippi prison in custody California eyes climate bond to prepare for disasters On short notice, US fast-response force flies to Mideast Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.