Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:04 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 14, 2020, 12:00 AM

Jury selection at Weinstein’s rape trial trudges forward

Jet dumps fuel that lands on schoolkids near Los Angeles

California housing crisis: Oakland moms evicted by deputies

Survey: Pay for private university presidents climbs 10.5%

Students charged with shouting racial slurs sue UConn

Police: Mother of infant who froze in 1988 won’t be charged

Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect arrested

Black prosecutors back Gardner, say they’ve faced resistance

US sending Mexican migrants 1,000 miles from border

Census Bureau plans hundreds of ads in 13 languages for 2020

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up