AP Top U.S. News at 11:20 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 17, 2020, 12:00 AM

Ex-US Rep. Collins gets over 2 years in insider trading case

ICE leader blames ‘sanctuary’ policies for NYC killing

Chicago flights halted; plane slides off Kansas City taxiway

Virginia’s highest court upholds weapons ban at gun rally

California teachers sue after jetliner dumps fuel on schools

Police: Medical issue led to Starbucks crash in Illinois

Members of Congress visit Navy shipbuilder amid talk of cuts

What you need to know before 2020 Census starts in Alaska

Jury of 7 men, 5 women selected for Weinstein rape trial

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

