AP Top U.S. News at 11:41 p.m. EST

Judge halts Trump’s order allowing states to block refugees
Aviation experts puzzled after airliner dumps fuel over city
Prosecutor: Texas teen mistakenly killed friend in school
Texas inmate executed for killing wife in 2005
Fever chart: Earth had its hottest decade on record in 2010s
Judge revokes bail for Avenatti, cites new crime evidence
Murder indictments handed down in deadly Houston drug raid
Virginia moves to brink of becoming 38th state to ratify ERA
Crab fishermen survive harrowing capsize off Oregon coast
Connecticut man linked to impeachment has many legal woes
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.