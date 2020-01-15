AP Top U.S. News at 11:41 p.m. EST

Judge halts Trump’s order allowing states to block refugees Aviation experts puzzled after airliner dumps fuel over city Prosecutor: Texas…

Judge halts Trump’s order allowing states to block refugees

Aviation experts puzzled after airliner dumps fuel over city

Prosecutor: Texas teen mistakenly killed friend in school

Texas inmate executed for killing wife in 2005

Fever chart: Earth had its hottest decade on record in 2010s

Judge revokes bail for Avenatti, cites new crime evidence

Murder indictments handed down in deadly Houston drug raid

Virginia moves to brink of becoming 38th state to ratify ERA

Crab fishermen survive harrowing capsize off Oregon coast

Connecticut man linked to impeachment has many legal woes

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.