Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:47 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 28, 2020, 12:00 AM

Tributes build outside arena known as House that Kobe Built

AP source: Jet evacuates Americans from China outbreak zone

US beefs up screening of travelers for new virus from China

Harvard professor charged with hiding China ties, payments

San Francisco official charged with corruption in FBI probe

Strike by Seattle nurses, staff closes emergency rooms

Midwestern states consider banning bias based on hairstyles

Murder charge for officer accused of killing handcuffed man

Coroner: 4 of 8 boat dock fire victims were children

Judge rejects Sandusky’s latest request for shorter sentence

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up