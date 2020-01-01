Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:30 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 1, 2020, 12:00 AM

Coast Guard says 5 missing after crab boat sinks in Alaska

Family: Man stabbed in Hanukkah attack may have brain damage

As more women run for office, child care remains a hurdle

Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

Houston woman ringing in new year killed by stray bullet

Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-partner Nick Gordon dies at 30

Floats, marching bands hit the streets for 131st Rose Parade

Security tight, Jews gather at stadium for religious event

White nationalist who ran for Senate arrested in Florida

Lawmakers pledge ERA will pass in Virginia. Then what?

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up