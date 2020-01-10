AP Top U.S. News at 9:05 p.m. EST

Boeing papers show employees slid 737 Max problems past FAA
Chat logs, emails show cavalier attitude by Boeing employees
Texas governor to reject new refugees, first under Trump
California budget plan aids teachers, those in US illegally
Las Vegas ‘black widow’ denies killing millionaire husband
Oklahoma reaches $8.75 million settlement with opiate maker
US experts concerned about Iran’s handling of crash probe
Epstein gave $850,000 to MIT, visited 9 times, report finds
Administration touts 100th mile of border wall under Trump
Judge orders homeless women to leave house they’re occupying
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.