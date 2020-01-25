AP Top U.S. News at 6:58 p.m. EST

Woman kills retired trooper, self at Chicago-area cigar bar Substitute teaching a challenge in Jimmy Carter’s class Spacewalking astronauts plug…

Woman kills retired trooper, self at Chicago-area cigar bar

Substitute teaching a challenge in Jimmy Carter’s class

Spacewalking astronauts plug leak, finish fixing detector

Jeff Sessions stresses Trump loyalty in Alabama Senate race

Racist threats rattle students, faculty at university

2 killed, toddler injured in shooting at Little Rock home

Ex-‘Bachelor’ contestant stripped of $1M fantasy sports win

Border Patrol allows replanting after bulldozing garden

Actress Rosie Perez says she was told of Weinstein rape

NFL’s Saints fight to shield emails in Catholic abuse crisis

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.