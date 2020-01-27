Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:50 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 27, 2020, 12:00 AM

Kobe helicopter tried to climb to avoid clouds before crash

Column: Kobe’s second act cut tragically short

Los Angeles unites in grief for adopted son Kobe Bryant

Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe

Kobe Bryant left deep legacy in LA sports, basketball world

‘I’m being raped’: Weinstein accuser details alleged assault

California tests find illegal vapes tainted with additives

Father arrested in killings of 5 of his infant children

Northeast governors slow to embrace regional climate pact

Arizona, California cases push US tally of new virus to 5

