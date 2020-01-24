Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:46 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 24, 2020, 12:00 AM

Actress Rosie Perez says she was told of Weinstein rape

NFL’s Saints fight to shield emails in Catholic abuse crisis

AP Exclusive: Feds plan to move Epstein warden to prison job

Convicted NYC bomber gets life term for New Jersey shootout

3 Americans killed in Australia all had military backgrounds

2 killed, 20 injured when warehouse explosion shakes Houston

NFL player Antonio Brown released on bail by Florida judge

Chicago woman is 2nd US patient with new virus from China

Opioid victims can begin filing claims against Purdue Pharma

Brother says teen charged in Utah slaying of 4 still loved

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up