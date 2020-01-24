AP Top U.S. News at 11:46 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Actress Rosie Perez says she was told of Weinstein rape NFL’s Saints fight to shield emails in Catholic abuse crisis…

Actress Rosie Perez says she was told of Weinstein rape NFL’s Saints fight to shield emails in Catholic abuse crisis AP Exclusive: Feds plan to move Epstein warden to prison job Convicted NYC bomber gets life term for New Jersey shootout 3 Americans killed in Australia all had military backgrounds 2 killed, 20 injured when warehouse explosion shakes Houston NFL player Antonio Brown released on bail by Florida judge Chicago woman is 2nd US patient with new virus from China Opioid victims can begin filing claims against Purdue Pharma Brother says teen charged in Utah slaying of 4 still loved Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.