Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:03 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 13, 2020, 12:00 AM

Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein’s rape trial

A fire, an SOS, a rescue: Man spends weeks in remote Alaska

Ex-drug company execs face reckoning in opioid bribery case

High anxiety: Proposed US hemp rules worry industry

St. Louis prosecutor: Racist interests try to force her out

Witness recalls panic after children swept to sea in Oregon

Police suspect serial killer strangled Illinois teen in 1976

Judge refuses to second-guess family separations at border

Federal government blasts PG&E’s deal with fire victims

Family of dead crew member sue California dive boat operator

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up