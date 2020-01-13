AP Top U.S. News at 11:03 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein’s rape trial A fire, an SOS, a rescue: Man spends weeks in remote…

Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein’s rape trial A fire, an SOS, a rescue: Man spends weeks in remote Alaska Ex-drug company execs face reckoning in opioid bribery case High anxiety: Proposed US hemp rules worry industry St. Louis prosecutor: Racist interests try to force her out Witness recalls panic after children swept to sea in Oregon Police suspect serial killer strangled Illinois teen in 1976 Judge refuses to second-guess family separations at border Federal government blasts PG&E’s deal with fire victims Family of dead crew member sue California dive boat operator Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.