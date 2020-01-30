AP Top U.S. News at 10:32 p.m. EST The Associated Press

US reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of new virus Evacuated American says Chinese city was like a ghost town US finds ally in Mexico as asylum policy marks first year Democratic AGs sue to force US to adopt ERA in Constitution LA fire revives push for sprinklers in older high-rises Grand Canyon visit inspired Kobe Bryant's pilot to fly Winds topple US border wall being built; it falls in Mexico Professor accused of hiding links to China released on bond Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $344M in pelvic mesh case AP Exclusive: Woman who says Trump raped her seeks his DNA