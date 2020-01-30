AP Top U.S. News at 10:32 p.m. EST

US reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of new virus
Evacuated American says Chinese city was like a ghost town
US finds ally in Mexico as asylum policy marks first year
Democratic AGs sue to force US to adopt ERA in Constitution
LA fire revives push for sprinklers in older high-rises
Grand Canyon visit inspired Kobe Bryant’s pilot to fly
Winds topple US border wall being built; it falls in Mexico
Professor accused of hiding links to China released on bond
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $344M in pelvic mesh case
AP Exclusive: Woman who says Trump raped her seeks his DNA
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.