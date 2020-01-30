Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 10:32 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 30, 2020, 12:00 AM

US reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of new virus

Evacuated American says Chinese city was like a ghost town

US finds ally in Mexico as asylum policy marks first year

Democratic AGs sue to force US to adopt ERA in Constitution

LA fire revives push for sprinklers in older high-rises

Grand Canyon visit inspired Kobe Bryant’s pilot to fly

Winds topple US border wall being built; it falls in Mexico

Professor accused of hiding links to China released on bond

Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $344M in pelvic mesh case

AP Exclusive: Woman who says Trump raped her seeks his DNA

