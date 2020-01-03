AP Top U.S. News at 11:43 p.m. EST The Associated Press

3 crashes, 3 deaths raise questions about Tesla’s Autopilot Veterans group searches for Hawaii family of WWII soldier Was the…

3 crashes, 3 deaths raise questions about Tesla’s Autopilot Veterans group searches for Hawaii family of WWII soldier Was the drone attack on Iranian general an assassination? Judge: Indicted Giuliani associate may give records to House Delta workers sue manufacturer Lands’ End over uniforms Texas ‘affluenza teen’ to be released; drug test questioned Methodists propose split in gay marriage, clergy impasse Survivor of boat disaster: ‘Sleeping to swimming’ in minutes 2 toddlers dead in Chicago after stabbing, high-rise plunge As Jewish enclaves spring up around NYC, so does intolerance Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.