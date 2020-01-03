Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:43 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 3, 2020, 12:00 AM

3 crashes, 3 deaths raise questions about Tesla’s Autopilot

Veterans group searches for Hawaii family of WWII soldier

Was the drone attack on Iranian general an assassination?

Judge: Indicted Giuliani associate may give records to House

Delta workers sue manufacturer Lands’ End over uniforms

Texas ‘affluenza teen’ to be released; drug test questioned

Methodists propose split in gay marriage, clergy impasse

Survivor of boat disaster: ‘Sleeping to swimming’ in minutes

2 toddlers dead in Chicago after stabbing, high-rise plunge

As Jewish enclaves spring up around NYC, so does intolerance

