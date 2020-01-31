Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:17 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 31, 2020, 12:00 AM

US bars foreigners coming from China for now over virus fear

Woman says Weinstein yelled, ‘You owe me!’ before raping her

U.S. evacuees ‘relieved’ about quarantine on military base

US reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of new virus

Virus rattles Chinese communities, canceling new year events

Author Mary Higgins Clark, ‘Queen of Suspense,’ dead at 92

Online political ads: cheap, efficient and ripe for misuse

FDA approves first treatment for kids with peanut allergy

Letter with apparent fentanyl sickens 11 at Dannemora prison

Doctor’s lawyer: Murder case simple, about end-of-life care

