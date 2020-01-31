AP Top U.S. News at 11:17 p.m. EST The Associated Press

US bars foreigners coming from China for now over virus fear Woman says Weinstein yelled, ‘You owe me!’ before raping…

US bars foreigners coming from China for now over virus fear Woman says Weinstein yelled, ‘You owe me!’ before raping her U.S. evacuees ‘relieved’ about quarantine on military base US reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of new virus Virus rattles Chinese communities, canceling new year events Author Mary Higgins Clark, ‘Queen of Suspense,’ dead at 92 Online political ads: cheap, efficient and ripe for misuse FDA approves first treatment for kids with peanut allergy Letter with apparent fentanyl sickens 11 at Dannemora prison Doctor’s lawyer: Murder case simple, about end-of-life care Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.