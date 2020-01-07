Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 9:57 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 7, 2020, 12:00 AM

Jury selection in Weinstein case could prove to be drawn-out

Military contractor slain in Iraq buried in California

GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter resigns after corruption conviction

Pharmacies say prescribers bear opioid crisis responsibility

Official quits amid charges he paid women to give up babies

Homeless women who took over California home gain support

As violence soars, time runs out for Afghan interpreters

Legal group seeks federal inquiry into Mississippi prisons

Transgender boy sues NY state over sex on birth certificate

Big study finds no strong sign linking baby powder & cancer

