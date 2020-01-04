AP Top U.S. News at 8:20 p.m. EST

Church offers little outreach to minority victims of priests
Gym class without the gym? With technology, it’s catching on
Was the drone attack on Iranian general an assassination?
Police: Robber sexually assaulted hostage at Illinois bank
US sends veteran firefighters to battle Australia wildfires
Protests across US condemn action in Iran and Iraq
Mississippi says two inmates escaped from troubled prison
With hours’ notice, US fast-response force flies to Mideast
3 crashes, 3 deaths raise questions about Tesla’s Autopilot
Rose McGowan defends tweet apologizing to Iran after strike
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.