AP Top U.S. News at 10:44 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 21, 2020, 12:00 AM

Washington man is 1st in US to catch new virus from China

At 90, Alaska Native woman is 1st counted in US Census

Supreme Court case looms large for rivals in abortion debate

What you need to know before 2020 census starts in Alaska

AP Was There: Census 2000 gets warm welcome in snowy Alaska

Documents: Extremist group wanted rally to start civil war

Weinstein defense points to ‘loving emails’ as openings near

Neighbor wanted Hawaii cop killing suspect evicted years ago

Police: Mother says she killed 3 kids found in Phoenix home

Judge deals blow to woman charged for being topless at home

