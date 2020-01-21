AP Top U.S. News at 10:44 p.m. EST The Associated Press

Washington man is 1st in US to catch new virus from China At 90, Alaska Native woman is 1st counted…

Washington man is 1st in US to catch new virus from China At 90, Alaska Native woman is 1st counted in US Census Supreme Court case looms large for rivals in abortion debate What you need to know before 2020 census starts in Alaska AP Was There: Census 2000 gets warm welcome in snowy Alaska Documents: Extremist group wanted rally to start civil war Weinstein defense points to ‘loving emails’ as openings near Neighbor wanted Hawaii cop killing suspect evicted years ago Police: Mother says she killed 3 kids found in Phoenix home Judge deals blow to woman charged for being topless at home Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.