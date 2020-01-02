Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:15 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

January 2, 2020, 12:00 AM

Veterans group searches for Hawaii family of WWII soldier

As Jewish enclaves spring up around NYC, so does intolerance

2 toddlers dead in Chicago after stabbing, high-rise plunge

Politician who warned about driving drunk is charged with it

Calls to loved ones reveal rough conditions before sinking

Hanukkah stabbing suspect questioned in prior Monsey attack

‘Affluenza teen’ jailed in Texas for probation violation

Texas judge: Hospital can remove baby from life support

Deal will let more companies make an overdose antidote spray

4th death in Mississippi prisons; judge says other prison OK

