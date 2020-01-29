AP Top U.S. News at 11:49 p.m. EST

Americans from China virus zone evaluated at military base Kobe Bryant’s death throws spotlight on crash-warning system ‘I thought I…

Americans from China virus zone evaluated at military base

Kobe Bryant’s death throws spotlight on crash-warning system

‘I thought I was going to die.’ Tenants flee high-rise fire

Husband accused of killing Jennifer Dulos in dire condition

Authorities find longest Southwest border smuggling tunnel

Prosecutor: Michael Avenatti saw dollar signs in Nike fraud

Accusers: Weinstein excused lewd acts as a showbiz norm

Georgia man put to death for the 1997 killings of 2 people

Bond denied for officer in handcuffed man’s fatal shooting

Women, 5 children among 8 victims of Alabama dock fire

