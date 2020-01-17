Home » National News » AP source: Trump legal…

AP source: Trump legal team for impeachment trial will include Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr

The Associated Press

January 17, 2020, 10:08 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: Trump legal team for impeachment trial will include Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr.

