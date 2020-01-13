A box-office breakdown of the Oscar best picture nominees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of the domestic box office totals for the best picture nominees for the 92nd…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A list of the domestic box office totals for the best picture nominees for the 92nd annual Academy Awards that were announced Monday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

— “Joker,” $334 million

— “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” $141.1 million

— “Ford v Ferrari,” $111.4 million

— “Little Women,” $74 million

— “1917,” $39.2 million

— “Parasite,” $25.4 million

— “Jojo Rabbit,” $22 million

— “The Irishman,” no figures available

— “Marriage Story,” no figures available.

Source: Comscore

