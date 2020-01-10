10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. REMEMBERING KOBE…

1. REMEMBERING KOBE BRYANT NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others died after their helicopter went down in Southern California.

2. A GLOBAL INSPIRATION Kobe Bryant inspired a generation of basketball players worldwide with both his sublime skills and his unquenchable competitive fire.

3. CHINA OUTBREAK CONTINUES TO GROW China extended its Lunar New Year holiday three more days to discourage people from traveling as it tries to contain the spread of a viral illness that has caused 80 deaths. The National Health Commission said 2,744 cases had been confirmed by midnight Sunday.

4. IMPEACHMENT CASE CONTINUES President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is entering a pivotal week. His defense team resumes its case on Monday and senators face a critical vote on whether to hear witnesses.

5. BOLTON’S BOOK SPURS DEMOCRATS Excerpts from former Trump national security adviser John Bolton’s book have leaked out, including claims from Bolton that Trump wanted to maintain a freeze on military assistance to Ukraine until it launched political investigations into his Democratic rivals.

6. BILLIE EILISH DOMINATES GRAMMYSAt just 18, Billie Eilish made history at the Grammy Awards, becoming the youngest person to win one of the top Grammys — record, song and album of the year, and best new artist — and the first to sweep all four since 1981.

7. ONE WEEK TO IOWA The fight for the Democratic presidential nomination is raging across Iowa as the party’s leading candidates and their allies are delivering closing arguments that focus on who’s best positioned to defeat Trump.

8. THE POWER STRUGGLE INSIDE IRANThe shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in Iran, killing 176 people, has revealed wider woes facing the Islamic Republic. It highlights the limits of the civilian arm of Iran’s government against the absolute power held by the nation’s Shiite theocracy and the paramilitary forces beneath it.

9. WHO IS VISITING THE WHITE HOUSE Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Washington on Sunday night, vowing to “make history” as he prepared to meet President Donald Trump for the unveiling of the administration’s much-touted plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

10. SURVIVORS RETURN TO AUSCHWITZ The 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz is being commemorated at the site of the former Nazi German death camp.

