Home » National News » US economy grew at…

US economy grew at moderate 2.1% rate in third quarter with expectations for similar growth in current quarter

The Associated Press

December 20, 2019, 8:32 AM

US economy grew at moderate 2.1% rate in third quarter with expectations for similar growth in current quarter.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up