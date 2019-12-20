US economy grew at moderate 2.1% rate in third quarter with expectations for similar growth in current quarter.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
December 20, 2019, 8:32 AM
US economy grew at moderate 2.1% rate in third quarter with expectations for similar growth in current quarter.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.