United flight from Newark has rough landing in Denver

DENVER (AP) — A United Airlines flight from New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport had a rough landing in Denver.

The crew aboard Flight 2429 reported a mechanical issue after the Boeing 737-800 landed safely shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday. It was not clear what was wrong, however some passengers said they saw sparks on the runway.

Passengers used a stairway to get off the plane and were bused to the terminal where they were assisted by customer service teams.

“The aircraft has been taken out of service and is being inspected by our maintenance teams,” United said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

The runway was closed for a period of time, but the airport said that did not affect other flights.

