Home » National News » United Airlines CEO Oscar…

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz stepping down as CEO to take executive chairman seat

The Associated Press

December 5, 2019, 8:11 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz stepping down as CEO to take executive chairman seat.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up