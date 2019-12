NEW YORK (AP) — In a story December 6, 2019, about Uber’s safety report, The Associated Press erroneously reported that…

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story December 6, 2019, about Uber’s safety report, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the company found that 99.4% of the 464 people who were raped while using its services in 2017 and 2018 were riders. Uber’s report says the number is 92%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.