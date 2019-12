SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a story first published on Dec. 5, 2019, about the safety of Uber’s ride-hailing service,…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a story first published on Dec. 5, 2019, about the safety of Uber’s ride-hailing service, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of reported rapes in 2018. There were 235 reports of rape, not 229. There were 229 rapes reported in the previous year, 2017.

