Detroit Fire: No one hurt in freight train derailment

DETROIT (AP) — About 12 to 15 cars derailed from a freight train along tracks in southwest Detroit Thursday morning, but no injuries have been reported, fire department officials said.

One car appeared to be hanging from the edge of a viaduct over a city street.

Five of the cars previously contained some type of hazardous materials, but were empty at the time of the derailment, said Dave Fornell, deputy fire commissioner.

Residue from those cars “don’t really pose any danger” to the public, he added.

None of the cars involved were reported to be carrying dangerous goods, according to Canadian National Railway, which owns the train.

The tracks are owned by Conrail, and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the derailment, Fornell said.

Police blocked off some streets near the derailment and a private company was expected to put the cars back on the tracks.

The derailment disrupted Amtrak service between Detroit and Pontiac, Michigan, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) to the northwest. Some passengers would have to disembark trains west of Detroit in Dearborn and transfer to buses, Amtrak said on Twitter.

